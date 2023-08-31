DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s hard to believe baseball season is coming to a close! The Dayton Dragons have a chance at making it to the playoffs, and for those wanting to catch a fall playoff game, tickets are available!

Brandy Guinaugh with the Dayton Dragons joined the Living Dayton team to share some important ticket information.

Brandy said if the team doesn’t make the playoffs, all money will be refunded. She also mentioned that Dragons 2024 season ticket deposits being taken now, for Family Club & Business Club!

The Dragons are about more than just baseball, they also have numerous walks for various charitable causes coming up this fall at Day Air Ballpark, as well as College Prep Night, an annual event, coming up in September.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!