DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We took a visit to Chevrolet of Troy to check out their service department.

At Chevrolet of Troy, they’re committed to offering our community the very best pricing and quality service. Take a moment to browse their growing inventory, shop online or stop on by for a tour of their showroom.

You can learn more information about their service center by watching the video above or clicking the link here .

*This segment is sponsored by Chevrolet of Troy.*