DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Get a whiter, brighter smile in minutes with the help of Power Swabs.

Lifestyle consultant Scott DeFalco spoke with Living Dayton on Monday with the easiest ways you can get healthier looking teeth in just minutes!

Plus, Scott said that folks won’t feel sensitivity after using this product because it hydrates your enamel, which is the key to avoiding sensitivity issues.

Whiter teeth are just minutes away with Power Swabs. Click below to learn more about it or watch the video above!

**This segment is Sponsored by Power Swabs.**