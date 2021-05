XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) - In the May 4th Primary, Xenia district voters approved a 2.3 mil bond issue, which will cost home owners around $7 a month per $100,000 in property value. This, raising $36 million to replace the current Warner Middle School.

"This is something that didn't happen over night. We didn't come up with these plans over night. This was a result of years of community engagement," said Xenia Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton. Dr. Lofton says the goal is to provide grades 6-8 with a state of the art facility for learning, as the current Warner Middle School is nearly 60 years old.