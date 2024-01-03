DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready for some hoops in 2024! Wright State University’s Men’s & Women’s Basketball teams are gearing up for another spectacular season.

Nick Phillips with Wright State University shared the inside scoop on both teams! The men’s team has a nationally televised game on ESPN2 happening Thursday night. That game is their Annual Samaritans Feet Game, in which head coach Scott Nagy coaches barefoot to bring awareness to the organization and raise money for the group.

The women’s team has two home games in the upcoming week, with a 2000’s themed night with throwback music!

For more information and to get tickets now, click here or watch the segment above!