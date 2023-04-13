DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get your soil ready because Aullwood Audubon’s 19th Native Plant Sale is coming! From Friday, April 28 to Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., purchase some of the native plants at Aullwood Farm, located at 9101 Frederick Pike. Laurie Cothran said they will feature more than 100 species, from Virginia Bluebells to Giant White Trillium, Squirrel Corn and Twinleaf!

Laurie shared the many benefits that native plants provide to pollinators. To see what native plants might fit in your garden, watch the video above!

To see their plant offerings, download the native plant sale catalog PDF.