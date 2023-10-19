DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get your groove on, and your spook on, at Yellow Cab Tavern’s Silent Disco at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton. Get your best costume and grab a pair of headphones because it’s the 3rd Annual Spooky Silent Disco on October 27th!

Brian Johnson with Yellow Cab Tavern joined the Living Dayton team to talk about the upcoming event! It started three years ago, and now hundreds of people flock to it every month.

Brian said that their Halloween bash is one of the most popular events of the year, projecting to see upwards of a thousand people in attendance.

In addition to all of the dance party action, they are giving away $150 cash to their people’s choice “Best Costume” with more cash prizes given throughout the night!

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the doors. Music starts at 8:30pm on Oct 27th! They’re offering group tickets, and folks can save 20% with a group of 10 for pre-sale!

For those who get hungry from all of the dancing fun, Yellow Cab’s resident truck, The Pizza Bandit, will be set up and serving through 11 p.m.

Watch the video above for more details, or learn more about Dayton’s Silent Disco events here.