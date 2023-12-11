DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Trying to shed some weight but nothing seems to be working? Jiva Med Spa has just the treatment for you: Emsculpt Neo!

The treatment helps eliminate fat and build muscle at the same time in just 30 minutes! Dr. Rakesh Nanda said the synchronized radiofrequency heating raises muscle temperature by several degrees to prepare it for stress, and it also causes subcutaneous fat to reach levels that cause apoptosis, i.e. fat cells are permanently damaged and slowly removed from the body.

Dr. Nanda said when you lose weight, your fat cells shrink. When you reduce fat with EmSculpt NEO, you heat and kill fat cells, eliminating them from the body.

Then, the dead fat cells are flushed out from the body through natural metabolic processes.

For more information, watch the video above or click here!

***This segment was sponsored by Jiva Med Spa***