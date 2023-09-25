DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready for the Melting Pot’s Oktoberfest menu! Chef Dylan Mendenhall joined Living Dayton on Monday to preview their Oktober FondueFest signature items.



Each Monday- Thursday through now until October 26, you can enjoy the Melting Pot’s 3-Course FondueFest! It features Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue perfectly paired with premium dippers like hot-off-the-grill bratwurst, braised short rib, pretzels, and more, along with your choice of salad and Black Forest Chocolate Fondue. And don’t forget a Sam Adams Octoberfest beer, new Oktoberfest-inspired cocktails, or a glass of German wine, for an Oktoberfest celebration you won’t forget.



