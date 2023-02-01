DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready for a “hole” lot of fun with the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour! Lisa Grigsby with Dayton937 shared everything you need to know.

According to Lisa, the Dayton Donut Festival runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 with 11 participating shops.

Lisa said all you need to do is purchase a $30 coupon book. Each page of the coupon book gives you two free donuts at the local shops.

Among the 11 shops participating are Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville, Hole N One Donuts in Dayton, The Donut Haus Bakery in Springboro and much more!

And what’s even sweeter is that money from the Dayton Donut Festival will benefit Hannah’s Treasure Chest, a non-profit organization based in Centerville.

To purchase your coupon book, click here.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!