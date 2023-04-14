DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Summer is quickly approaching, so if you’re feeling nervous about sitting poolside, Jiva Med Spa has some ways to increase your confidence.

Dr. Rakesh Nanda shared information on CoolSculpting and how it can get rid of stubborn fat or make your muscles pop!

Jiva Med Spa has upgraded to top-of-the line CoolSculpting® Elite machines, the most advanced fat freezing system on the market!

Dr. Nanda said the new CoolSculpting® Elite machines can freeze twice as much fat at once with dual applicators to eliminate up to 20-25% of treated fat cells. He said this gets rid of those fat cells for good.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by Jiva Med Spa.*