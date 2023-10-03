DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready and get knocked out with the return of Dayton’s AleBeast Knocktoberfest this weekend!

Owner Drake’s Downtown Gym John Drake and Emily Grey with Muse Machine visited Living Dayton on Tuesday gearing up for this weekend’s Fight for Cause. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Dayton’s Muse Machine, keeping art education alive through generations of students since 1982. This weekend Knocktoberfest is a great opportunity for people who want to learn more about boxing and how to incorporate it into a great workout routine!

Details:

Saturday, Oct. 7

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

111 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Tickets $20 advance, $25 at the door

To learn more, click here or purchase tickets here!