DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– There’s no better time than lunch time, especially when Archer’s Tavern is in the Living Dayton Kitchen! General Manager Dan Apolito visited on Wednesday previewing their Chili Cook-off! Come one, come all to Archer’s Chili Cook-off that’s bound to make your taste buds go crazy with 20 different chili recipes and more!

Details:

Saturday, October 21st

2:00 p.m.

$250 grand prize + winning recipe featured on Archer’s menu next year

Space is limited to 20 contestants

Contact: dan@archerstavern.com

Additionally, Archer’s Tavern is raising money for the Centerville High School Culinary class as well as asthma research through the Jovante Woods Foundation. For more information, watch the video above or click here!