DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Back to school season is upon us! If you’re looking for ways to keep your student on track, one planner comes with built in tips to help high schoolers and college students throughout the year.

The Centered Student Planner was designed with time management and mental health in mind. Created by University of Dayton graduate, Professor Virginia Horan, the planner has both written and video coaching on learning techniques along with positive psychology.

Horan said the power of a planner can change the trajectory of a student’s academic success.

“The minute you start writing down, as opposed to tapping, or putting something into a phone, your brain pays more attention,” Horan said.

With her background and experiences coming from the University of Dayton, Horan has used her expertise to teach students to write out their schedule rather than type it into a calendar app.

While their planner is sold out for this year, there are still plenty of products and information to find on their website. For more information, watch the video above.