DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Shelli DiFranco from Five Rivers MetroParks joined us to talk about the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience.

The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience is making its return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event features two days of outdoor adventures celebrating Dayton as the Outdoor Adventure Capital of the Midwest.

There will be activities, music, contests, demonstrations and more!

Some of the activities include:

Climbing

Mountain biking

Disc golf

Fishing

Slacklining

Paddling, flat and whitewater

Cycling

“During the pandemic, so many people found safe ways to stay active and work on their wellbeing. We want to help people keep that connection going by celebrating health, happiness and adventure in the great outdoors,” said Angela York, MetroParks special events coordinator.

The event will be held at Eastwood MetroPark on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information and the full schedule, click here.

Five Rivers MetroParks is still in need of volunteers for the event. To learn more or sign up, click here.