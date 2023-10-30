DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – We’re switching gears from spooky to jolly! for The Little Exchange is already looking to the season of gift-giving, and they have plenty of options for the perfect presents for your loved ones.

Their biggest event of the year, the Annual Holiday Open House, is coming up quicker than Santa on his sleigh! Melissa Willenbrink and Debbie Helfferich stopped by the studio to invite folks to visit the Little Exchange to shop for a cause.

Melissa said that for about 30 years, customers have waited in line to be one of the first to shop their Christmas decor, gifts and clothing, with all purchases benefiting Dayton Children’s Hospital.

On Nov 3rd they have an event with 1 hour reservations and tickets that are $25 per person. The price of those tickets goes directly to Dayton Children’s Hospital. They also have a raffle and online auction with all proceeds going to the hospital.

Then, on November 4th, their traditional Open House returns! The extravaganza is running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and requires no reservations.

Then, the weekend wraps up with a few bonus hours on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, watch the video above or visit The Little Exchange‘s website.