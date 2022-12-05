DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Need a way to kickstart your Holiday cheer? How about visiting the Yuletide Village! We chat about Yuletide Village, Season of Light happening on the grounds of the Renaissance Park with Cheryl Bucholtz, Marketing Director.

If you’re on the naughty list, you can grab some photos with Krampus! As part of the myth, Krampus has one night that he will take the children who are on the naughty list – Krampus Nacht – typically a few weeks before traditional Christmas Eve when the big man in a red suit comes.

Buy something special from the Yuletide Marketplace and head on over to the Yule Market tent for the Massie Township Fire Department gift wrapping station. While you’re at it, grab an ugly, gawdy Christmas sweater because The Yuletide Village design will be the talk of your holiday gathering.

Yuletide Village, Season of Lights runs Fridays, 5pm – 9pm and Saturdays, 3pm – 9pm from November 25th through December 17th. Located at Renaissance Park in Warren County, home of the Ohio Renaissance Festival. For tickets and more information visit their website.