DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Sam from Agave & Rye joins us in the kitchen with a delicious recipe! It’s a must try — their Grilled Birria Burrito.

It is a Large Flour Tortilla covered in their chili oil, filled with Slow-Braised Beef, Mexican Rice, Oaxaca cheese, Queso, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Chipotle Crema, Birria Dipping Sauce.