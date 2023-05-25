DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get your groove on Friday night at Yellow Cab Tavern’s Silent Disco at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton.

Brian Johnson with Yellow Cab Tavern joined the Living Dayton team to talk about the upcoming event! It started two years ago, and now hundreds of people flock to it every month.

Dancers put on headphones and choose from 3 stations to listen to. Three DJs cover a wide variety of music, from modern pop and hip-hop to electronic dance music and throwbacks to the 80s, 90s and more.

Watch the video above for more details, or learn more about Dayton’s Silent Disco events here.