DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the start of 2024, some folks are setting off to accomplish their New Year’s resolutions. For those wanting to get fit, practice mindfulness and be more “Zen,” in the next year, establishing a yoga practice could be the perfect resolution. Bronwen Owsley with Day Yoga Studio shared the benefits of yoga practice, as well as some simple poses to start you on your yoga journey!

Day Yoga‘s mission is to makes yoga accessible to all students with a wide variety of classes. Beginners gain confidence while the more experienced deepen their practice. Hot Yoga classes detoxify while encouraging deeper movement into the poses.

They can help you get healthier in mind, body and spirit! For more poses and information, watch the video above or visit their website.