DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – While students return to school, it’s still important to have fun activities at home! Kim Atkins of Gtown Kimmers Kreations shared a D.I.Y. Back-to-School craft that is reminiscent of the classroom, but can also make your living space feel more homey.

What you’ll need for the Composition Book Jars:

Oui Yogurt Jars

White & Black paint

Brushes and Sea sponge

Sticky Notes

Black Permanent Marker

Dirt & Plants