DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you struggle with acne? Dr. Rakesh Nanda with Jiva Med Spa has the solution for you!

No matter your age, acne can plague your skin and damage your self-esteem. Dr. Nanda suggests that you try their service AviClear!

AviClear is a three-part treatment that treats all kinds of acne. Each session takes about 25 minutes and can treat any area. AviClear is a safe, chemical-free laser procedure that improves inflammatory skin conditions, especially acne scars and acne vulgaris.

This revolutionary laser technology suppresses the production of facial oils to minimize the density of all acne types, improve skin complexion and reduce the frequency of acne breakouts in the future.

It is an FDA-Cleared procedure and energy device developed by Cutera, a leader in innovative, medical esthetic technology.

This first-of-its-kind acne laser treatment uses a 1726 nanometer wavelength to target the sebaceous gland, the place where sebum—an oily substance that causes acne—is produced.

For more information, visit their website or watch the video above!

**This segment is sponsored by Jiva Med Spa**