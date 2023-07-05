DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Shaquille O’Neal restaurant, Big Chicken, is big on food and fun! The Living Dayton Team talked with Mike Craddick and Grant Craddick from Big Chicken about the massively delicious items on their menu.

Joe shared their Crispy Chicken Grilled Cheese, which contains three cheeses, chipotle BBQ sauce on rustic Italian bread.

Shaq Attack sandwich is made with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño slaw, spicy chipotle BBQ sauce.

From their tenders to their basketball-sized Big Cookie, these items are filled with flavor!

For more details, visit their website or watch the video above!