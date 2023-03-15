DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Have you ever wondered what it might be like to drive a 40-foot bus? Well, wonder no longer! Because the Greater Dayton RTA is inviting you to come take a bus for a spin!

Their trainers will steer you in the right direction during their interactive hiring event on Thursday, March 16 at the RTA’s Northwest Transit Center.

They will conduct interviews from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the transit center located at 2075 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

After the interview, prospective bus drivers can get behind the wheel of a big bus or a small non-CDL Connect buses. RTA trainers will assist candidates to ensure things go smoothly, just like Janice assisted Liza!

Along with drivers, RTA is also seeking diesel mechanics, customer service representatives, and transit ambassadors.

The starting wage for CDL bus drivers is $18 per hour, and after 7 years of employment make $30 per hour.

Non-CDL drivers start at $15.75 per hour.

Mechanics start at $28.50 per hour.

Customer service representatives start at $15.25 per hour

Transit ambassadors start at $16 per hour.

Candidates must bring:

Resume

Valid driver’s license

In addition to starting pay, RTA offers outstanding benefits:

14% contribution to your state pension account

Up to $26,000 a year toward family medical insurance

Dental insurance

Paid time off

Access to on-site fitness centers

