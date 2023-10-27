DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Some folks say they feel that they’re “living paycheck to paycheck.” If you’re feeling that way, you might be in danger of falling behind on your bills. Eric from River Valley Credit Union shared some ways to get back on your feet.

Eric suggested creating a list of all bills and due dates, interest rates, monthly payments and any other financial elements. Then, cut back on unnecessary expenses.

He suggested making a plan, and taking small steps, because every payment will get you closer to your goal.

***This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union***