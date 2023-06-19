DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beer, brats and a bunch of fun! There are plenty of events happening at the Germanfest Picnic that you won’t want to miss.

Founded in 1983, Dayton’s Germanfest Picnic is a 3-day celebration of the Miami Valley’s rich German heritage!

Judy Schneider, Picnic Publicity Chairperson, and Chrissy Galaise, Liederkranz Secretary, shared the details on the Art Contest happening for children Kindergarten through 12th grade.

If a child would like to submit, they must create an original piece of artwork depicting their favorite Grimms Brothers Fairytale.

