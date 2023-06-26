DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get a taste of summer at Bonefish Grill! Chef Daniel Grubich walks us through a few of their new seasonal selections. These delectable items are fruity, bright and light on their brand-new menu!

Chef Daniel shared their Mango Sangria Salmon, perfect for the warmer months with a refreshing twist on a classic dish.

This meal features wood-grilled salmon brushed with a Mango Sangria glaze over grilled orange wheels and topped with mango salsa.

Chef Daniel showed their Wildflower martini, featuring Ketel One Vodka, tropical flavors of passion fruit, vanilla, and fresh citrus juices topped with wildflowers and sparkling wine.

Along with these two menu items, Chef Daniel showed additional seasonal dishes and drinks that customers can expect to see in the next few months.

For further information, watch the video above!