DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get a taste of Miami Valley restaurants with Diced in Dayton! Happening Tuesday, September 19, at 32 Webster Street, this event allows residents to sample some unique dishes from local chefs while simultaneously supporting a great cause.

Diced in Dayton is an interactive, food-filled event meant to celebrate the creativity of local chefs as they create unique dishes from unexpected ingredients.

Taylor Naragon with Miami Valley Meals shared the details on this event and how it’s benefitting the Dayton community. MVM helps to feed those who are food insecure in the Greater-Dayton area.

Naragon said the event is inspired by the challenge that Miami Valley Meals experiences daily: making unpredictable ingredients into something new and delicious. Some chefs competing include Corner Kitchen, Kung Fu BBQ, De’Lish Cafe, Blind Dogs, Ellie’s Restaurant, and Greek Street.

There are two options for tickets, General admission for $75 or VIP for $150. For details on the different offerings that come with each ticket, head to their website, or watch the video above.