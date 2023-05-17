DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As we enter the summer season and approach Memorial Day, you’re likely going to run into some parties and barbecues! Luckily, Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern has just the recipe for these gatherings: a scrumptious pulled pork sandwich.

This sandwich is currently being served at their Centerville location and will be added to the Kettering menu this month. Dan said the secret weapon to this delicious sandwich is their vinegar-based coleslaw, which makes the seasoned pork and barbecue sauce pop!

Click the video above to follow along with the recipe.