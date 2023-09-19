DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Imagine being in a restaurant, a cooking class, or just enjoying a meal and you feel like you’re in another country’s culture. Well, that’s the experience you get with Cincinnati’s Afromeals! Executive Chef & Co Founder Gabi Odebode visited Living Dayton Kitchen on Tuesday to feature her signature black eyed pea bean stew!

This dish is featured in Afromeal’s Tour of Africa cooking class! The Tour of Africa class lets participants experience the different regions of African cooking in the north, south, east and western regions.



