CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - If you’re a fan of Centerville Athletics, you may want to brush up on your technology skills because as of this school year, the high school is moving to online ticket sales.

Athletic director for the district, Rob Dement, said after tournaments through the Ohio High School Athletic Association went virtual last year due to COVID, many students and parents became accustomed to purchasing tickets online. But in efforts to avoid overwhelming families with new technology and finances associated with the transition, the district decided to wait.