DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton’s 40th Germanfest Picnic is exactly one week away opening August 11! Volunteer Shelle Zechar visited Living Dayton set on Friday to showcase several dessert items and more that will be available next weekend!

When you think of authentic German food, you may immediately jump to the potato salad but instead, Zechar says nine different desserts will be available at the GermanFest and showed two of them on set! Festival goers can experience a true Windbeutal, which are German cream puffs, and Obsttorte, which is a sponge cake filled with fruit topping!

Dayton’s GermanFest Picnic is entirely operated by volunteers, if you’re interested in joining the team or more information, click here or watch the video above!