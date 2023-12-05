DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the winter season quickly approaching, now is actually the time to start creating your backyard oasis!

While the seasons change and the weather gets colder, some homeowners might give up on their outdoor living spaces. But Charles Gamarekian with Cambridge Pavers says not so fast!

He said the perfect patio can provide homeowners with more livable space to enjoy all year round. Charles said with the right amenities, folks can relax and entertain on their patio no matter the season.

Their fire features, like a firepit or an outdoor fireplace, are the perfect way to stay warm outside. Adding a pavilion can protect you from rain or snow, and for those who love to cook, they have a NEW fully assembled pizza oven and fireplace that is the perfect centerpiece for a social gathering.

Charles said their contractors can work with you to create your ideal backyard in phases to fit your budget, which will make the whole process less overwhelming.

*This segment Sponsored by Cambridge Pavers*