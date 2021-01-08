Game Day Drinks from Smart Guy in a Tie

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Brian Petro, the Smart Guy in a Tie joins us with drinks for both Browns & Steelers fans!

The Fussfungle – from Pittsburgh

2 oz. rye whiskey

1 oz. brown sugar-molasses syrup

Glass: Rocks

Ice: Large rock or sphere

Garnish: Orange peel

Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass over ice. Stir until well combined, and then strained into the prepared glass over ice. Twist the orange peel over ice and serve.

Muni Lot

2 oz. whiskey

.75 oz. maple syrup

.5 oz. lemon juice

6 oz. beer (brown ale or lager)

Class: Rocks

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Lemon Peel

Pour the whiskey, syrup, and lemon juice into a shaking tin, Shake for ten seconds, then pour over ice into a rocks glass. Top off with your beer of choice, stir, and serve.