Game Day Drinks from Smart Guy in a Tie

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Brian Petro, the Smart Guy in a Tie joins us with drinks for both Browns & Steelers fans!

The Fussfungle – from Pittsburgh

  • 2 oz. rye whiskey 
  • 1 oz. brown sugar-molasses syrup
  • Glass: Rocks
  • Ice: Large rock or sphere
  • Garnish: Orange peel

Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass over ice. Stir until well combined, and then strained into the prepared glass over ice. Twist the orange peel over ice and serve.

Muni Lot

  • 2 oz. whiskey
  • .75 oz. maple syrup
  • .5 oz. lemon juice
  • 6 oz. beer (brown ale or lager)
  • Class: Rocks
  • Ice: Cubed
  • Garnish: Lemon Peel

Pour the whiskey, syrup, and lemon juice into a shaking tin, Shake for ten seconds, then pour over ice into a rocks glass. Top off with your beer of choice, stir, and serve. 

