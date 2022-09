DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the fall season ensues and the cold months approach, soup is the greatest way to stay cozy, warm and healthy! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Light Soup.

The soup is tomato based, with ginger, garlic and pepper. Odebode said she also adds in bone-in chicken along with potato. This dish is sure to keep the colds away and your internal warmth at bay.