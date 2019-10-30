1  of  2
Breaking News
Working fire reported at Dayton apartment building Miami County Sheriff looking for 2 missing juveniles

Furniture Fair opening new location in Beavercreek

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking to spruce up your home in time for your holiday parties? Furniture Fair may have just the thing. The grand opening of their new store in Beavercreek is on November 16th.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS