DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s fall and the festivities are in full swing! The City of Middletown is hosting its Family Fall Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 at Sunset Park.

Jeri Lewis, Middletown community projects coordinator, shared details on the five hours of fun. She said there will be a bounce house, a hot wing hot sauce challenge, and a petting zoo where you can interact with miniature horses, like Pickles!

With 18 food trucks, a farmer’s market and Trunk or Treat activities, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

On top of all of the fall food and fun, there will be live music! Michael Williams, an American Idol finalist will be performing his new single “Scary Movies.” The Ohio Native said there’s nothing quite like getting perform back at home.

