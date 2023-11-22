DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton’s Front Street Market isn’t allowing the Grinch to steal Christmas, especially celebrating Small Business Saturday during their Christkindl Market! Marketing Manager Samantha Mang visited Living Dayton on Wednesday with everything you need to know to plan your family visit.

Santa is coming to town and giving out free selfies with him 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., plus get a chance to meet The Grinch! To find that perfect gift, the Indoor Market will be open with a Beer Garden, five food trucks and live music.

A New Cafe – Kool Beanz Cafe,

5 food trucks – Freakin Rican’s Food Truck, Claybourne Grill, The Forking Pierogi,Jars by Jas, Groovy Sweets LLC

Beer Garden featuring Fifth Street Brewpub

Indoor Market – vendors, studios. shops, boutiques, galleries, salon, gym

Live music from Scott Lindberg

Details:

Saturday, Nov. 25

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1001 East 2nd Street, Dayton

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!