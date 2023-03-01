DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Award-winning writer Gery Deer is coming out of newspaper-writing retirement to relaunch a weekly column.

Coming with a new personal focus, “Deer in Headlines II” is a weekly column that can be found in several local publications.

“Deer in Headlines,” the predecessor to Deer’s newest column, held a ten-year run in multiple local and out-of-state newspapers.

Deer said the new column is from the heart and can relate to everyone, “I think if you’re able to take something away that helps you deal with your life, that helps you understand the world better, that helps you understand yourself better, I feel like I’ve done my job.”

“Deer in Headlines II” is published every day Friday in the Xenia Daily Gazette, the Fairborn Daily Herald and The Jamestown Comet.

