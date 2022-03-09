DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – For a limited time only- in celebration of their 75th Anniversary, Frisch’s Big Boy has created an impressive crispy Stacked Fish and Spicy Fish Sandwich built “Big Boy style.”! They dropped them off so we could try them.
by: Emily Gibbs
