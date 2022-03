DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with our friends from Frisch’s who show us how to make Potato-Less Salad with their Tartar Sauce!

Cauliflower, “Potato-Less” salad

Cauliflower, tartar sauce, garbanzo beans, celery, red onion, mustard, smoked paprika, apple cider vinegar, parsley and Salt/Pepper