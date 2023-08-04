DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get a taste of this warm, cheesy dish, fried to golden perfection! It’s deep-fried burrata.

Chef David Lani from The Syndicate shared their new appetizer, Fried Burrata Cheese!

It’s made up of a Fried burrata ball with a creamy soft center, seasoned breadcrumbs,

tomato sauce with capers, olives, basil, grilled bread.

Chef David said this is one of the items on their new menu and is available now.

Don’t miss their Happy Hour with half priced drinks and half priced appetizers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For further information, watch the video above or head to their website for their full menu!