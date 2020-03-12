1  of  2
Breaking News
High school basketball tournaments in Columbus canceled Big Ten Conference cancels men’s basketball tournament
Live Now
Outbreak Update: Weekday coronavirus stream live now
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Friday 13th Tattoo Fundraiser

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Find out where you can get ink for a good cause!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS