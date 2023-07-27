DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For those in the Dayton area, Mamma DiSalvo’s is a local staple. Their family recipes provide some of the best authentic Italian food to the Miami Valley.

Roberto DiSalvo and Vincenzo DiSalvo shared that their restaurant cooks everything from scratch using with fresh and high-quality ingredients available.

The DiSalvo duo shared a taste of their Eggplant Pasta Alla Ratatouille. It featured fresh eggplant and zucchini, fresh tomatoes, and freshly grated cheese.

For more information, visit their website, or watch the video above!