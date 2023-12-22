DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Taste the freshness of the winter season with Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine! Owner Azra Kaurin visited Living Dayton and featured a delicious beet salad.
Ingredients:
- Mixed greens
- Beets
- Apple
- Citrus
- Feta cheese or goat cheese
- Toasted walnuts
- Pomegranate seeds
- Dill
- Parsley
For the dressing
- Apple cider vinegar or balsamic vinegar
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Maple syrup or local honey
- Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper
- Garlic
For more information, click here or watch the segment above!