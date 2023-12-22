DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Taste the freshness of the winter season with Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine! Owner Azra Kaurin visited Living Dayton and featured a delicious beet salad.

Ingredients:

Mixed greens

Beets

Apple

Citrus

Feta cheese or goat cheese

Toasted walnuts

Pomegranate seeds

Dill

Parsley

For the dressing

Apple cider vinegar or balsamic vinegar

Extra virgin olive oil

Maple syrup or local honey

Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Garlic

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!