DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Taste the freshness of the winter season with Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine! Owner Azra Kaurin visited Living Dayton and featured a delicious beet salad.

Ingredients:

  • Mixed greens
  • Beets
  • Apple
  • Citrus
  • Feta cheese or goat cheese
  • Toasted walnuts
  • Pomegranate seeds
  • Dill
  • Parsley

For the dressing

  • Apple cider vinegar or balsamic vinegar
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Maple syrup or local honey
  • Dijon mustard
  • Salt and pepper
  • Garlic

