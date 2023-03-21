DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance announced the cast for Dayton Opera’s production of Das Rheingold (The Rhein Gold),the first of the four operas of Richard Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring Cycle).

The Dayton Opera Artistic Director, Kathleen Clawson shared how this opera is a first of its kind for Dayton, Ohio. The brand-new production features costumes, sets, and video projection created specifically for Dayton Opera and Baritone Lester Lynch leads Das Rheingold’s cast as Wotan.

Das Rheingold performs Friday April 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center in Dayton, Ohio.

You can buy tickets by calling the box office at 937-228-3630, or online at daytonperformingarts.org/tickets