DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — What are your “ins and outs” of 2024? That’s the question everyone is asking! When it comes to food trends, Shanisty Ireland, lifestyle and food influencer, has the answers.

She said heavy alcohol consumption is out, while drinking water (especially in Stanley cups) is in. Kim chi and bone broth are in, and she made a delicious soup to combine the two elements with keto noodles.

She said little luxuries, like chocolate covered pork rinds, are in this year!

She shared some gadgets to make cooking easier, like one item that helps make your guacamole in a quick and efficient way! Then, Shanisty combined that guac with some delicious lime plantain chips.

For more food tips, click here or watch the segment above!