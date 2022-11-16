DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With 41 years in the making, it’s that time of year for the Food for Friends campaign. Lauren Tappel and Amber Wright from The Dayton Foodbank joined us in the studio to talk about how you can donate!

Lauren said that this campaign is important every winter because people struggle with heating bills and other costs, and this food assistance can be a big help.

You can donate food in the barrels located around the community at Morris Home Furniture stores or River Valley Credit Union locations or donate monetarily online here.

Amber said that just one dollar can be a huge help! With The Foodbank’s purchasing power, one dollar can provide five meals.

If you plan to donate food items, The Foodbank said they are looking for cereal, granola bars, shelf-stable proteins like peanut butter and canned chicken as well as canned goods in general

The campaign runs from now until Dec. 24.

For more information about Food for Friends, click here. For more information on The Foodbank, Inc., click here.