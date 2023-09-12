DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Over the next 4 months, Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services will be partnering up with WDTN to feature the work of mental health providers within our community.

Tina Rezash Rogal, Director of Strategic Initiatives & Communication for ADAMHS and Lisa Carter, Executive Director of South Community, stopped by the studio to share the details on this partnership and the resources available for Miami Valley residents.

South Community has developed an equine program, which is meant to connect those seeking counseling services with the chance to connect with horses as part of their therapy.

For further information, watch the video above or visit ADAMHS’s website, or South Community’s website.