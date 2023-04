DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Living Dayton Team took a virtual trip to the Columbus Zoo! Jen Dew joined the team as a tour guide, showing all of the creatures to see within their Animal Encounters Village Experience.

Check out the videos below to see which quilled, furry, and feathered animals they got to meet.

Having High-flying Fun and Meeting Mackey the Kookaburra

Getting Spikey with Percy the Porcupine